Karnataka districts witness heavy rains after days of sweltering heat

Skymet forecasts that Bengaluru will see rains on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Some districts of Karnataka, such as Belagavi, saw heavy rains on Sunday evening, a much-needed respite from the heat. Many shared photos and videos of the downpour on social media.

Rains were reported across southern interior parts of Karnataka as well, including in districts such as Mysuru, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, and Hassan. Mysuru district reported 55.5 mm of rain, Mandya saw 66.5 mm of rain, Chamarajanagar saw 44.5 mm of rain, Kodagu saw 31 mm and Hassan district saw the highest recorded rainfall at 76 mm.

Good rain in South Interior #Karnataka & adjoining malnad region , District max rainfall



Mysuru - 55.5mm

Mandya - 66.5mm

Ch.nagar - 44.5mm

Kodagu - 31mm

Hassan - 76mm — RK Gowda (@ravikeerthi22) April 6, 2020

The state is witnessing rainfall because a trough — a region of low pressure — has formed in south India due to prevailing high daytime temperatures.

Karnataka state has seen a lower than expected rainfall for March, across the board. According to the data from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), some districts in Karnataka have seen no rain so far. Only Bagalkot and Gadag districts reported more rainfall than usual (in blue), according to the IMD website. Belagavi and Chikkamagaluru districts reported deficit rainfall (in yellow), while the other districts reported no rainfall.

Bengaluru is yet to see any substantial rainfall. However, Skymet forecasted that the city would see rains on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Rain activities to increase marginally over South interior #Karnataka including #Bengaluru, around April 7 and 8.”

The Weather Channel said that many parts of India would see rains. “Scattered rain likely over interior Karnataka and interior Kerala. Isolated rain is possible over North India, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. Dry weather likely over East India, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa.”

#WeatherUpdate | Scattered rain likely over interior Karnataka and interior Kerala. Isolated rain is possible over North India, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. Dry weather likely over East India, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa.



Read: https://t.co/Ii0AYbARzI pic.twitter.com/RojdrQvMdP — The Weather Channel India (@weatherindia) April 6, 2020

The state has been seeing high temperatures over the last few days, touching 40 degrees Celsius in parts of North Karnataka, while coastal Karnataka saw temperatures hit 36 degrees Celsius. Bengaluru saw highs of up to 38 degrees Celsius last week, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.

According to the Deccan Herald, a shepherd in Vijayapura district died due to a lightning strike.