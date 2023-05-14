Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood likely to become next CBI Director

A three-member panel comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, will finalise the appointment.

Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood is likely to take over as the next Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A three-member panel comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury discussed the names on Saturday, May 13.

According to The Hindu, Adhir Chowdhury submitted a dissent note against Sood’s appointment because he was not among the original list of contenders for the job. The Hindu also reported that Sood’s addition was at the last minute. Reports said that senior IPS officer and the DGP of Madhya Pradesh Sudhir Saxena was a close contender for the job.

Praveen Sood is a 1986 batch IPS officer who was appointed DGP of Karnataka in 2020. Hailing from Himachal Pradesh, he is an alumnus of IIT Delhi. Reports said that he was set to retire in 2024, but if this appointment is confirmed he will be in a two-year fixed tenure and remain in office till May 2025. The current CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, a 1985 batch IPS officer from the Maharashtra cadre, is set to retire on May 25.

According to The Hindu, in March, senior Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar had accused Praveen Sood of being “incompetent” and working in favour of the then ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government.