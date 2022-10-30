Karnataka DGP to look into ‘cash for police postings’ allegation, says CM Bommai

A viral video showed Karnataka minister MTB Nagaraj speaking about huge amounts of money paid for postings in the police department, following which the opposition sought a judicial probe.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday, October 30, said he will instruct the state's Director General of Police (DGP) to look into the case relating to the death of a suspended police inspector, following allegations that it was linked to a “cash for postings” scam. The Chief Minister also said that an inquiry will be conducted if required.

Main opposition parties Congress and JD(S) have sought a judicial and high-level probe into the death of KH Nandish, an Inspector with the KR Puram police in Bengaluru, who died of a heart attack. The officer was recently suspended on charges of dereliction of duty. Following his death, state Municipal Administration Minister MTB Nagaraj had visited the deceased officer’s house to pay his respect. During this time, a video of the minister, in which he is heard speaking about huge amounts of money paid for postings in the police department, went viral. In the purported video, the minister is heard saying, “They collect money left, right and centre and get involved in all kinds of things. This is their tension. They pay Rs 70 to 80 lakh for a posting; this is their tension. They are doing these kinds of things.”

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Bommai said on Sunday, “Our DGP was not in town, he returned last night. Today, I will give instructions to him to gather all the information, and if anything is found, an inquiry should be done. We will not show any hesitation in it.”

#Karnataka Min MTB Nagaraj's statement when he went to pay condolences to former K R Puram Inspector K H Nandish's family has snowballed into a controversy. Yesterday, Nagaraj while walking to his house says-*if you pay Rs.70-80 lakhs for posting. You are bound to have tension* pic.twitter.com/biaM2378BB October 29, 2022

Opposition parties have slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Karnataka after the video of the minister went viral. Former Chief Minister and Opposition leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday, October 29, sought an explanation from the government, saying, “The government itself has accepted that postings are happening on the basis of money payments. The statement by Minister MTB Nagaraj that heart attacks are bound to happen when you pay Rs 70 lakh to Rs 80 lakh for a posting holds a mirror to the state government’s policy for police postings.” The Congress, meanwhile, has sought a judicial probe into the matter.

