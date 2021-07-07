Karnataka Deputy CM inaugurates 100-bed paediatric ICU in Bengaluru

The ICU was set up to support COVID-19 treatment at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH) in Bengaluru.

news COVID-19

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State COVID-19 Task Force head CN Ashwatha Narayana on Tuesday dedicated an expanded paediatric ICU of 100 beds set up under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to support COVID-19 treatment at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH) in Bengaluru. Speaking at the occasion, he said that the PICU facility expanded at a cost of Rs 1.32 crore, will offer lifesaving care to infants and children affected by COVID-19. The unit is equipped with critical medical equipment which includes PICU cots, oxygenated beds, ventilators, high flow nasal cannula machines and multi-para monitors.

Tech giant Cognizant India joined hands with the government to set up the ICU as the third wave of COVID-19 is predicted to endanger the lives of children. “This makes quality healthcare accessible and affordable for COVID-19-infected infants and children belonging to marginalised communities,” Narayana said. Rajesh Nambiar, Cognizant India Chairman & MD, said that this pediatric ward will ensure the most vulnerable receive timely care and attention and informed that the company mobilised over Rs 12 crore to provide critical care, vaccinations for differently-abled and access to digital learning during the pandemic.

Dr Sanjay KS, IGICH Director, said, "During the anticipated third wave, IGICH is expected to lead the response to save the lives of children. I thank Cognizant Foundation and its partner, People to People Health Foundation, for responding to this call for help and strengthening the pediatric COVID-19 care unit."

Meanwhile, active COVID-19 cases declined to 40,016 across Karnataka. The state health bulletin on Tuesday also said that 92 deaths were reported in the latest 24-hour period. As per the bulletin, the state witnessed 3,104 new cases on Monday, while 27.84 lakh recovered, with 4,992 patients discharged during the latest 24-hour period. The epicentre of the pandemic, Bengaluru, however, reported only 715 fresh cases on Monday, taking its COVID-19 tally to 12.16 lakh while recoveries rose to 11.86 lakh with 1,863 patients discharged during the day.