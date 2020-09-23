Karnataka Deputy CM Govind M Karjol tests positive for coronavirus

Though the Deputy Chief Minister is asymptomatic, he has been hospitalised on the advice of doctors.

news COVID-19

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind M Karjol on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. "The COVID-19 test has confirmed me to be positive and I have been hospitalised on the advice of a doctor even though I had no symptoms," Kajol, who holds the portfolio of public works department and social welfare, tweeted soon after attending the assembly proceedings.

He appealed to those who had come in contact with him to exercise caution, undergo tests and get themselves quarantined. He also exuded confidence that he would soon recover from COVID-19.

Karjol has tested positive even after many precautionary steps were put in place ahead of the start of the Monsoon Session. Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri had made it mandatory for all legislators to get a negative RT-PCR test result 72 hours before the start of the session. Like in the Parliament, in the Karnataka Assembly too, legislators were made to sit in fibre-glass enclosures which separated them from their adjacent seats.

While the session was originally planned for eight days, it was curtailed to six days on Tuesday by a unanimous decision. This is because at least 100 members of Vidhana Soudha secretariat staff, as well as ministers, had already tested positive for the coronavirus.

As part of Tuesdayâ€™s proceedings, primary opposition Congress led by ex-Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar demanded a judicial probe against alleged misappropriation of funds by the state government in procuring medical equipment in light of the pandemic.

Prior to Karjol, CM Yediyurappa and a host of ministers, including another Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Forest Minister Anand Singh, Tourism Minister CT Ravi and Agriculture Minister BC Patil, had tested positive for coronavirus and later recovered.