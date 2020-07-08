Karnataka to deploy over 1,200 govt employees for COVID-19 contact tracing

They have been asked to report to senior IAS officer Manjula, who heads a task force on COVID-19 contact tracing.

The Karnataka government has deployed 1,246 employees from various departments for contact tracing of COVID-19 patients, with special focus on Bengaluru and surrounding areas, and warned of strict action in case of refusal to undertake the work.

Noting that contact tracing was crucial in controlling COVID-19 spread, Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar in an order on Monday said as more human resources were required for this purpose, group A, B and C officials and workers from various departments have been deputed for contact tracing.

The move comes at a time when the state is witnessing a spike in cases and contacts of a majority of new patients are still under tracing.

According to an analysis by Karnataka's COVID-19 War Room, of the 25,317 cases in the state till Monday, the source of transmission in 10,484 cases is still under investigation.

The Chief Secretary's order said "Any disobedience in following this order will attract punishment under Section 56 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other applicable laws.

According to Section 56, anyone who refuses to perform or withdraws himself from the duties of his office shall, unless with written permission of superiors or for other lawful excuse, be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year or with fine.”