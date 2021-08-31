Karnataka to decide on public festivities for Ganesh Chaturthi on Sept 5

Several people, including BJP leaders and those from the Sangh Parivar, have been demanding that public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi be allowed in Karnataka.

news COVID-19

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the government will take a decision on relaxing restrictions for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on September 5, after getting necessary inputs from the districts and the expert committee. The Chief Minister, who held a meeting with senior ministers, officials and experts on Monday, had deferred a decision on allowing full-fledged Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations for which several BJP leaders and the Sangh Parivar were mounting pressure.

"Right decision has to be taken at the right time, all the inputs that were required from various districts were not there at yesterday's meeting. We have sought inputs from deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of all the districts, and the health department has been asked to do a complete analysis," Bommai said in response to a question on "delay" in the decision.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "The opinion was to take guidance from the expert committee on what decision has to be taken and necessary measures to be put in place. They have sought some time; so, on September 5 we will hold a meeting, and we will decide on it."

Citing COVID-19, the government had earlier banned the public celebration during Ganesh Chaturthi by setting up pandals, and had said that people must celebrate it in their homes and no procession will be allowed to immerse Ganesh idols.

Bommai also spoke about the road accident that occurred in Bengaluru early on Tuesday, killing seven youth, including a Tamil Nadu MLA's son, and termed it as "shocking". Police will inquire into the reasons for the accident, he added. "One should be careful while driving during the night time for safety of self and others. Safety rules like speed limit, signals, road humps have to be followed, to avoid such accidents," he said.