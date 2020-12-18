Karnataka Council ruckus: Chairman issues show cause notice to House Secretary

news

Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman K Pratapachandra Shetty has issued a show cause notice to the Council Secretary for her alleged dereliction of duty and exceeding jurisdictional limits during the proceedings of the House on December 15 when it witnessed a ruckus over a no-confidence motion against him.

Asking the official to explain why action should not be initiated against her, he also issued an order to the secretary, K R Mahalakshmi, seeking a report on what all happened in the House from the beginning till he came and adjourned it.

In the December 16 show cause notice, Prathapchandra Shetty raised questions regarding her conduct being an officer holding administrative responsibilities of the proceedings and accused her of irresponsibility, dereliction of duty, and functioning by exceeding her jurisdictional limits.

The Council had witnessed a high drama on Tuesday with BJP-JDS and Congress members hurling abuses and pushing each other and Deputy Chairman being pulled down from the Chairman's seat, over a row pertaining to the no-confidence motion sought to be moved against Prathapchandra Shetty.

Amid the pandemonium and chaos which many senior members termed as a "black mark" and "unprecedented" in the Council, it was adjourned sine-die within minutes after it met for the day.

"The happenings on December 15 including- ruling party members restricting my entry to the House as its Chairman and their conduct against the rules has come under intense criticism in the media, and this has brought disrespect to the legislative council and its traditions which has over a century old history," Prathapchandra Shetty said.

He sought a report on the happenings in the Council in order to provide an authentic explanation as the head of the house in response to the criticisms about the ruckus.

The Chairman said on viewing the video recording of the house proceedings of that day, he came across several instances of "dereliction of duty" by the secretary. She aided the Deputy Chairman, who had occupied the chair "against rules", by providing him some documents.

This was an evidence of dereliction of duty by the Secretary as an officer holding administrative responsibilities of the proceedings, he contended.

He asked the Secretary to provide an explanation within 48 hours as to why action should not be initiated against her under the Karnataka Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules.

The ruckus in the council followed the attempt by the ruling BJP and JD(S) to take up the no-confidence motion against Prathapchandra Shetty, despite it not finding mention in the day's agenda. Prathapchandra Shetty had rejected the notice for the motion citing procedural lapses and pointing out that no specific charges were made against him.

However, insisting on going ahead with it, BJP and JD(S) had attempted to take up the motion by having the Deputy Chairman on the chair.

In their defence both parties had said Shetty cannot hold the proceedings as Chairman, as the no-confidence was against him and that he did not enjoy the support of majority members of the House.

This was resisted strongly by the Congress, resulting in unruly scenes with members from both sides hurling abuses and pushing each other and Deputy Chairman being pulled down from the Chairman's seat.

Prathapchandra Shetty was elected as the Chairman of the council during the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.