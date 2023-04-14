Karnataka: Cops rescue woman who attempted to jump off police station building

Timely action by police on Friday, April 14, saved the life of a woman who attempted to jump off a police station building in Mudigere town of Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru. According to sources, the incident took place at the Mudigere police station. The police took the woman into custody after rescuing her in a dramatic development.

A complaint was lodged against the woman identified as Shilpa, a resident of Hale Mudigere village, regarding a dispute with her sister at the police station in 2022. She has also been charged with assaulting women staff of the police station. The court had issued a summons to her for not attending the proceedings. Shilpa came to the police station with the summons and climbed atop the police station and threatened to jump off. The police staff managed to divert her attention and rescue her.

Photos and videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. An investigation into the matter is underway, and details are awaited.