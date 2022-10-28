Karnataka cops file 694-page chargesheet against rape accused Lingayat seer

The chargesheet includes charges against the seer Shivamurthy, ladies hostel warden Rashmi and secretary of the mutt Paramashivaiah.

news Crime

The Karnataka police have filed a 694-page chargesheet against rape-accused Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru in a local court, police sources said on Friday, October 28. According to police sources, while this is an interim chargesheet, a detailed one would be filed as the investigation progresses. Filed by the investigation officer Anil Kumar, the chargesheet contains reports of 347 pages against the seer. It also contains charges against the second accused, ladies hostel warden Rashmi and fourth accused, secretary of the mutt Paramashivaiah.

Police said that they were supposed to file a chargesheet in the local court before October 30 and hence they have submitted an interim one. As per the chargesheet, the investigation has continued in connection with the third accused junior pontiff and fifth accused Gangadharaiah. The report says that there is lack of evidence against them.

The police have booked the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

Two minor girls had filed a case of sexual abuse and rape against the influential Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru and others on August 26. The seer was arrested on September 1. The Second Additional District and Sessions Court had earlier slammed prosecution for giving preferential treatment to the accused seer, and ordered to treat him just as an undertrial. The accused seerâ€™s bail petitions have been repeatedly rejected.

Another first information report (FIR) was registered against the seer more recently, after a 12-year-old girl filed a complaint alleging theat he had sexually assaulted her. The 12-year-old, along with her mother, approached the Mysuru police to file a complaint against him. The girl alleged that Shivamurthy sexually assaulted her for two years and added in her complaint that two other girls had also been sexually assualted by the seer.