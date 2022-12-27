Karnataka cops arrest three in Jaleel murder case

Jaleel (45), the owner of a fancy shop in Katipalla near Surathkal, was stabbed to death on December 24, following which prohibitory orders were clamped.

news Crime

Three persons have been arrested in connection to the murder of Jaleel in Mangaluru, police said on Monday, December 26. The trio were produced in court and later remanded to custody for 14 days. Jaleel (45), the owner of a fancy shop in Katipalla near Surathkal, was allegedly stabbed to death on the night of December 24.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sashi Kumar, in a statement, said that two of the accused were directly involved in the murder, while one had transported them on a bike. “The information of the accused cannot be disclosed until the identity is ascertained,” he said, and added that further investigation was underway.

Jaleel was allegedly attacked by a group of men on Saturday night when he was at his shop. While he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed. In the wake of his death, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar has clamped prohibitory order under section 144 of the CrPC in Surathkal and adjoining areas.

Police also said that the movement of people in groups of five and more was banned in the jurisdiction of Surathkal, Panambur, Bajpe and Kavoor police station limits. The ban was in effect from 6 am on December 25 to 6 am on Tuesday, December 27. The sale of liquor is prohibited in the four areas mentioned above till 10 am on December 27. Industries and other commercial establishments were asked to shut down by 6 pm on December 25 and 26. Shouting of provocative slogans is also banned.

Jaleel’s body has been sent to AJ Institute of Medical Sciences in Mangaluru, and further investigation into the motive of his murder is underway.