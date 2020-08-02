Karnataka cop donates plasma after recovery from COVID-19, earns praise

A healthy person between 18-55 years can donate their plasma 28 days post their recovery from COVID-19. The helpline number for donating plasma in Bengaluru is 080-47190606.

KSRP (Karnataka State Reserve Police) police constable Veerbhadraiah donated plasma at HCG hospital in Bengaluru and earned praise from the senior-most police staff of the state. Karnataka police chief, Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood mentioned that his act will work as an inspiration for others to come forward and donate their plasma.

The police chief on Sunday mentioned that many policemen in the state, like Veerbhadraiah, who have recovered from COVID-19 in the state have already donated their plasma to help other patients.

Reserve police constable of KSRP Veerbhadraiah donated plasma at HCG hospital after recovering from Covid 19. You make all of us in the department proud. May you be inspiration for many more to come forward. pic.twitter.com/1Y3Df9MUfP â€” DGP KARNATAKA (@DgpKarnataka) August 2, 2020

It may be recalled that the state government had introduced an incentive scheme to encourage those recovering from the disease to donate their plasma. Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar had said every recovered patient who comes forward to donate plasma will be given Rs 5,000.

Experts have told TNM while each donor in one sample can help two patients at a time, it also helps the patients themselves as it helps to flush out toxins from the body.

Convalescent plasma (CP) therapy is still in an experimental stage where plasma of a cured person is injected to a person who is struggling to cope with the disease. Through this, doctors try to mimic an efficient memory response like a vaccine would do.

The treatment protocol has shown positive response across the globe, not only in combating COVID-19 but also other diseases as well like Ebola.

Incidentally, the first state government-run plasma bank was inaugurated on July 23 in the same HCG hospital. The government had said donors need not visit the same hospital but can donate their plasma at other hospitals as well like Manipal Hospital or Victoria Hospital.

Karnataka was one of the first states in the country to get approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to use this form of treatment on April 22. Incidentally, HCG Cancer Hospital had got the regulatory approval and had partnered with Victoria Hospital for the controlled study.

The treatment is targeted towards patients who are vulnerable and are already on critical support, like patients in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) or on ventilator support.