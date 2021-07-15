Karnataka to convert 150 industrial training institutes into tech hubs to upskill youth

Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said that this will include refurbishing 78 old labs, setting up 72 new labs and constructing new buildings in state-run institutes across the state.

Karnataka would convert 150 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state into technology hubs under the Udyoga (job creation) scheme at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore, said Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday, July 14.

"Converting ITIs into technology hubs will accelerate up-skilling our youth workforce across the state and prepare them for jobs," Narayan told reporters here on the eve of 'World Youth Skills Day' which falls on Thursday.

Narayan, who holds portfolios of IT, BT (biotech) and Science and Technology, said the Rs 5,000-crore job scheme would be launched in October. "The conversion will include refurbishing 78 old labs, setting up 72 new labs and constructing new buildings in state-run institutes across the state," he said.

Of 1,713 ITIs in the southern state, 270 are run by the state government, 196 are aided and 1,247 are operated by private, with a combined strength of 1.8-lakh students.

The state technical education department has tied up the institutes (polytechnics) with leading industrial firms to provide quality training on shopfloor to their students and revamped the curriculum.

The department will soon open six more government tool room and training centres (GTTCs) as an addition to 24 such centres across the state.

"We will also implement knowledge skill initiative in all state-run schools across the state to hone skills of students before they join technology hubs for further training," said Narayan.

The state government will also open two more Karnataka German Technology Training Institutes (KGTTIs) at Belagavi and Mangaluru in addition to the 5 such institutes across the state. "A 'Skill Hub' will be set up at Ramanagara near Bengaluru by integrating programmes initiated for skill development," added Narayan.

On July 5, the Deputy CM had announced that Karnataka's annual flagship event 'Bengaluru Tech Summit-2021' would be held in hybrid mode from November 17-19 for greater collaboration between the industry, academia and customers.

"We are inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the three-day conclave on November 17. We are also requesting US Vice President Kamala Harris to participate in the event," Narayan said. Narayan said the summit with the tagline 'Driving the Next' would be held in a hybrid format comprising more of virtual interactions with a small part of physical participation.