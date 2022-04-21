Karnataka Congress united against Eshwarappa, divided while taking on communalism

Communal polarisation by Hindutva groups has become the order of the day in Karnataka, with some leaders of the ruling BJP openly supporting them. The Congress, however, has been fighting shy of taking a stern stand.

In contrast to its usual lacklustre, sluggish disposition, there was verve and buzz in the Karnataka Congress party last week. Leaders of every camp, habitually seen working in different directions, had come together to make one demand – the resignation and arrest of minister K S Eshwarappa, who was purportedly named by Belagavi-based contractor Santosh K Patil in his suicide note. The allegation raised by the Karnataka State Contractors' Association against some ministers, BJP MLAs and government officials, who had allegedly been asking for 40% of a project’s cost as bribe to sanction projects, seems to have been a great leveller for the state Congress to unite for once.

Meanwhile, right-wing groups and some BJP leaders since early this year have been noticeably targeting the lifestyle and livelihood of Muslims in Karnataka, polarising the narrative to test the political pulse ahead of Assembly elections due in 2023. Even so, the lack of a united voice on this issue from the side of the Congress, which has declared itself poll ready, has been sending confusing signals to the voters and within the party.

While Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar chose to soft pedal issues including the hijab, halal rows and the economic boycott of Muslim traders, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had spoken out all guns blazing, particularly with regard to the hijab controversy. His remark that even Hindu women and seers covered their heads isolated him within his party, though he later tried to set the record straight saying he respected pontiffs and mutts. The differing stands taken by the two leaders, both Chief Minister aspirants, have caused concern among Congress workers. In fact, many point out that while the BJP – with the help of various right-wing groups – has come up with a poll agenda to polarise the voters, the Congress is yet to get its act together.

According to Congress sources, though Shivakumar had announced that the party was ready for elections anytime and even mentioned November 27 as the possible poll date, internally, the party is little prepared. “The Congress does not have an ideological narrative of its own or even a plan on what issues to take up for the 28 seats in Bengaluru. In at least 10 constituencies in Bengaluru, the Congress does not even have suitable candidates,” sources said.

Speaking to TNM, Shivakumar stated that the BJP, which is facing an anti-incumbency wave and corruption charges, has identified a couple of polarisation issues to raise ahead of the elections. A survey is being conducted to determine the impact of these issues, he said. “The Congress is clear that its focus will be on corruption, unemployment, price rise and the waning glory of Karnataka. As the president of the party, I have to take everyone and all communities along, which I have discussed with the Congress high command,'' he added.

Regarding Siddaramaiah's cogent stand on the hijab row and his remark on seers, Shivakumar said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during his recent visit to the Siddaganga Mutt in Tumkur, had recalled the Gandhi family's long association with the mutt. “In 2018, I apologised to the Lingayats on behalf of the Siddaramaiah government for supporting the community's demand for a separate religious identity. Former minister MB Patil, who spearheaded the agitation, recently made clear his approval of what I did then,'' he said.

It is learnt that Rahul, while in Bengaluru, had held a meeting with the party's Muslim leaders regarding the stand the party had to take on the hijab row and other issues. “Rahul felt that speaking up on these issues will only lead to polarisation of votes,” sources said.

Scope for leaders to change tack

Contrary to reports of a one-upmanship tussle between the two Congress veterans, party insiders maintained that much of the misunderstanding was created by Shivakumar's camp. “As an influential leader representing the Vokkaliga community, chances of Shivakumar mobilising Gowda votes is very low, compared to former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Besides, if Yediyurappa is not in the party, the BJP will also not get the Lingayat votes. The Congress has to have a strong stand on the issues plaguing the state. For that, Siddaramaiah is the party’s face and vote,” a party functionary said.

In Congress circles, the debate is not about ‘Shivakumar versus Siddaramaiah’, but ‘Shivakumar versus Shivakumar’. “There is an ideological confusion within Shivakumar and he is mismatching his own strengths. The party is worried about his soft Hindutva politics as this will not transfer the BJP votes to them. His unflinching loyalty to the Congress, go-getter attitude, organisational skills and experience grooming many workers are his pluses, but his loud, brazen and feudal politics is hurting the party,” sources said. Besides, Shivakumar pushing his candidates in constituencies with nominees from Siddaramaiah's camp have led to more tussles between the two groups, sources said, pointing out that the party’s thrust should instead be on identifying constituencies with no good candidates and working there.

Congress spokesperson Nagaraj Yadav said the party should emulate the model of former Chief Minister D Devaraj Urs, who identified candidates from minority communities among other backward classes to give tickets. In addition, tickets should not be given to those with a criminal record, even if they are winnable candidates, or new entrants into dynasty politics, he added.

Sources said the Congress leadership should realise that a majority of the votes in Karnataka for the party come from scheduled caste, backward class and minority groups, while it has to share the votes of ‘forward’ communities such as Lingayats and Vokkaligas. The entry of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Asaddudin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), besides former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's open condemnation of the BJP, has opened avenues for the Muslim votes to split as well. The Janata Dal (Secular) seems to be on a strong footing at present, with former Congressman CM Ibrahim being made the state party president, sources added.

A party functionary pointed out that the Congress could have demolished the Hindutva groups’ campaign against Azaan in mosques or the hijab issue in one stroke. All it needed to do was make hijab a “woman's privacy” issue, which would have been a perfect counter narrative, and produce the Congress government’s 2014 order calling for the regulation of the sound level of Azaan, which all mosques had complied with, he said.

Meanwhile, sources close to Shivakumar dismissed claims that their leader lacked an ideology. “He is treading cautiously. We have also asked him to bring changes to his brash nature, which is different from Siddaramaiah's rustic one that appeals to all,'' they added.

The way forward

The Congress high command has on several occasions called both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for patch-up sessions. Rahul too, at the workers’ meeting during his recent visit to Bengaluru, had urged both leaders and Rajya Sabha Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge to work together. A party functionary suggested that the high command can put an end to the tussle and confusion by announcing that, if the party does well in the elections, both leaders can have the Chief Minister's post by rotation. Insiders said both leaders should give up the practice of shadowboxing and continue with the unity displayed in connection with the Eshwarappa case, which has helped the party workers regain their momentum.