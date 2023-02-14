Karnataka Congress pokes fun at BJP with Valentine's Day cartoons

The Congress targeted several BJP politicians and ministers including Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Tejasvi Surya, KS Eshwarappa, CT Ravi and others.

news Politics

The Congress in Karnataka used a unique approach on Valentine’s day to voice their opposition to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party shared a series of caricatures on Twitter, targeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, his Cabinet colleagues, and other senior BJP leaders in the state.

The Congress party used humour to criticise the BJP leaders regarding corruption charges, infrastructure failures, and other allegations against the BJP government in Karnataka. Each of the cartoons had the same message: "Happy Valentine’s Day from BJP." The Congress targeted several BJP politicians and ministers including Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Tejasvi Surya, KS Eshwarappa, CT Ravi and others. One of the caricatures portrayed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai holding a guitar, surrounded by hearts bearing the number "40%." This referred to the accusation that state ministers demand a 40% commission for public works.

Another caricature depicted state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, ‘romancing hate’ and Minister of Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chavan’s caricature ‘flirting with the cows’ taking a dig at the Animal Welfare Department’s recent appeal to mark Valentine’s Day as ‘Cow Hug Day’. A caricature of Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya showed him sitting on top of an aeroplane, captioned, “Hate makes me do stupid things.” This referred to a controversy that emerged after he opened the emergency exit door of a flight in December 2022.

