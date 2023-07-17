Karnataka Congress leader tells Bommai to ditch BJP and join Congress

Patil took to Twitter on Monday to express his thoughts on the BJP’s delay in electing the leader of the opposition and hinted at Bommai's potential future within the party.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has recently received an invitation from Industries Minister MB Patil to join the Congress party. Patil took to Twitter on Monday to express his thoughts on the BJP’s delay in electing the leader of the opposition and hinted at Bommai's potential future within the party. The BJP has still not chosen its opposition leader in the Assembly though the Budget session is almost set to end.

He also mockingly congratulated former CM HD Kumaraswamy on his upcoming role as the leader of the opposition and suggested that Bommai might face a similar fate as his predecessors, Yeddyurappa and Jagadish Shettar.

In his tweet posted in Kannada, Patil stated, "BJP is a collapsing house of cards. Bommai should think about joining Congress. The Congress High Command may consider if he reverts to secular ideology as he did in the past, like senior Bommai." Basavaraj Bommai’s father SR Bommai was a leader of the Janata Party, and was the Karnataka CM in 1988-89. Bommai junior followed the senior’s political ideology that was rooted in socialism and secularism. When Basavaraj Bommai was in the Janata Party, he was elected a member of the Legislative Council twice, once in 1998 and again in 2004. It is only later that he joined the BJP.

The invitation and the subsequent remarks from Patil have sparked discussions within political circles. Basavaraj Bommai, who served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, is now being courted by the Congress party.

