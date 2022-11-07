Karnataka Congress leader says 'Hindu' is Persian word with dirty meaning, stirs row

Karnataka Congress leader and former minister Satish Laxmanrao Jarkiholi sparked a row claiming that the word ‘Hindu’ hails from Persia and called its meaning 'horrible'. Speaking at an event in Belagavi district on Sunday, November 6, Satish Jarkiholi said, "Where has the term ‘Hindu’ come from? Is it ours? It’s come from Persia…So, what is its relation with India? How’s ‘Hindu’ yours? There should be discussion about this. Check on WhatsApp, Wikipedia, the term isn’t yours, it's from Persia. Why do you want to put it on a pedestal?…Its meaning is shameful."

Satish Jarkiholi's statements were condemned by Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Randeep Sujrewala. "Hinduism is a way of life & a civilisational reality. Congress built our Nation to respect every religion, belief & faith. This is the essence of India," Randeep stated on Twitter. "The statement attributed to Satish Jarkiholi is deeply unfortunate & deserves to be rejected. We condemn it unequivocally," Randeep added.

Hinduism is a way of life & a civilisational reality. Congress built our Nation to respect every religion, belief & faith. This is the essence of India.



The statement attributed to Satish Jarkiholi is deeply unfortunate & deserves to be rejected. We condemn it unequivocally. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 7, 2022

The video of Satish Jarkiholi's speech was shared widely with the BJP quick to criticise the Congress leader's statement. Senior BJP leader Shehzad Poonwalla took to Twitter to slam the remarks made by Jarkiholi and said the video provokes and insults Hindus.