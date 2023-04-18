Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar declares assets worth Rs 1214 crore

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar has declared assets worth Rs 1214 crore in his election affidavit filed from the Kanakapura constituency. DK Shivakumarâ€™s assets have seen a jump by at least 60% from 2018. In 2018, DKS had declared Rs 730 crores which included the assets owned by his wife Usha Shivakumar as well. Movable property owned by the Congress leader also witnessed a spike from Rs.70 crore in 2018 to Rs.244 crores this year. The affidavit also reveals that Usha owns assets worth Rs.153 crores. The KPCC chiefâ€™s total debt comes up to Rs.226 crores.

The total value of immovable assets owned by DK Shivakumar increased from Rs. 548 crore to Rs. 979 crore, while Usha Shivakumarâ€™s property rose from Rs.86 crore to Rs.113 crores. The Congress leader also declared assets for his three children â€“ Aabharana, Aakash and Aisshwarya. While Aabhaarana and Aakash do not have high value assets, Aisshwarya, he has declared, owns assets worth Rs 59 crore.

Shivakumar has also disclosed that he has a total of 19 criminal cases pending against him, out of which ten are related to carrying out protest marches by the Congress party, 4 cases of alleged income tax evasions, two cases under the Money Laundering Act and one related to an alleged bribery case. Two other cases are filed by the CBI and the Lokayukta in connection with alleged disproportionate assets.