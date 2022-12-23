Karnataka Congress leader booked after wild animals seized from his farmhouse

According to forest officials, ten blackbucks, seven spotted deer, seven wild boars, three mongooses, and two jackals were rescued.

news Crime

Karnataka forest department and Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials raided a farmhouse owned by senior Congress leader and former minister SS Mallikarjun in Davangere on Wednesday night, December 21, and rescued around 29 wild animals including black bucks and jackals. The animals were taken for medical examination, following which they will be released into the forest.

Ten blackbucks, seven spotted deer, seven wild boars, three mongooses, and two jackals were rescued, according to forest officials. The raid was carried out in response to a statement made by Senthil, a staff member at the farmhouse who was arrested on December 18 on suspicion of selling deer skin, horn, and bone in Bengaluru. He claimed to have obtained the skin from the farmhouse, when speaking with the CCB officials.

Meanwhile, Mallikarjun said he was unaware about Senthil allegedly selling deer skin. “We have been rearing deer in our farmhouse since 2000. A staff was appointed to look after deer and he has now been accused of selling deer skin and parts illegally. This happened without our knowledge,” he told reporters, as per a report in the Indian Express.

According to a report in Deccan Herald, forest department officials booked Mallikarjun and three others under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The act establishes the legal framework for the protection and management of wildlife in the state, including the establishment of protected areas, regulation of hunting and trade in wildlife and wildlife products, and the promotion of conservation and ecotourism. Deputy conservator of forests (wildlife) NH Jagannath told DH that they were investigating if Mallikarjun had a licence to keep the wild animals.