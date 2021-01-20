Karnataka Congress holds massive protest in Bengaluru against farm laws

Hundreds of Congress workers and farmers gathered at Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in Bengaluru and marched till Freedom Park for a sit in protest on Wednesday.

news Protest

The Karnataka Congress together with farmer groups carried out a protest march in Bengaluru on Wednesday.The protesters including Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar gathered at Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station and began the ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ march, demanding the rollback of the three contentious farm laws. Congress leaders including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara and former MP Mallikarjun Kharge were among those who took part in Wednesday’s protest march.

Hundreds of Congress party workers and farmers began their March via Seshadri Road and were stopped by the police from continuing further. They gathered at Freedom Park, where they held a sit-in protest. Speaking at Freedom Park, DK Shivakumar alleged that the ruling BJP government is using the police to clamp down on the farmers.

“The state government is misusing the police force to suppress the voice of farmers. The police have detained many Congress party workers and farmers, who were slated to arrive from various districts to Bengaluru for the Raj Bhavan Chalo protest. This happened last night (Tuesday night) itself. Protesting is the lifeblood of democracy,” DK Shivakumar said.

Watch: Karnataka Congress leaders and party workers protest against farm laws in Bengaluru

He appealed to the party workers and farmers to sit down on roads and protest if stopped by the police. “No one can take away your right to protest. I request you to sit down on the roads and protest if the police stop you from entering the city,” DK Shivakumar added.

Read: Belagavi farmers stage protest against farm laws during Amit Shah's visit to state

Siddaramaiah said that the party would stand by farmers and protest against the controversial laws, until they are withdrawn completely.

“Yediyurappa wears a green shawl and says he lives to serve farmers. Wearing the shawl is not enough. The farmers are demanding that the three laws be withdrawn. We will stand by our farmers until their wish is realised,” Siddaramaiah said.

Farmers in Karnataka and those across the country have been protesting against the three controversial legislations since last year. The three legislations include The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

Read: Explainer: The 'Farm Bills' controversy, and why farmers are protesting

The Supreme Court had earlier this month issued an interim stay against the implementation of these legislations. The apex court also appointed a committee to help negotiate talks between the protesting farmers and the Union government. Farmers had refused to engage with the committee members, alleging that they were pro-government and have demanded that an independent committee look into the matter.