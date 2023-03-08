Karnataka Congress cancels March 9 bandh

The bandh was called to protest the alleged rampant corruption by the BJP government and to demand the resignation of the Chief Minister.

The Karnataka unit of the Congress party has called off the two-hour-bandh that it had previously announced will be held on March 9. The bandh was as part of its fight against alleged corruption by the ruling BJP. However, the bandh has now been cancelled in light of the second-year Pre-University examinations and other school and college examinations in the state.

“The decision to cancel the bandh was made due to the pressure from students and parents,” said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar. Shivakumar then stated that they had decided to withdraw the symbolic bandh in the background of the statewide school and college examinations, mainly the second PUC examination.

The bandh was also intended to demand the resignation of the Chief Minister. The Congress has been calling for the resignation of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the arrest of ruling BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa for his alleged involvement in the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited tender scam. The Lokayukta recovered crores from the MLA’s office and said that they had received a complaint that the MLA and his son were taking huge bribes to allot tenders.

Announcing the bandh cancellation, Shivakumar further stated that the welfare of students and parents is a top priority for the party, and therefore, it respects their opinions.