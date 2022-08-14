Karnataka Cong leader says women forced to have sex for jobs, BJP demands apology

The BJP in Karnataka has asked Congress to reprimand its leader Priyank Kharge for his “demeaning remarks” after he referred to the state government as a 'Lancha-Mancha Sarkara' (bribe and couch government).

Senior Congress leader Priyank Kharge has dubbed the BJP-led dispensation in Karnataka as a 'bribe-couch government', alleging that no one can land a job without paying a bribe. The former minister's statement drew sharp criticism from the saffron party, which asked Kharge to keep his house in order first. At a press conference on Friday, August 12, Kharge said, “In this government, you have to shell out money to get a government job. In the past, two ministers of this government have resigned.”

He was referring to Ramesh Jarkiholi's resignation as Water Resources Minister over his alleged involvement in a sex-for-job scandal last year. Another BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa too resigned as minister after a civil contractor died by suicide alleging that the former had demanded a 40% commission for execution of public work. “If a woman from Karnataka wants a job, she will have to get on to the couch (Mancha) and men can land a job only by paying a bribe (Lancha in Kannada),” Kharge, who is the son of Congress stalwart Mallikarjun Kharge, alleged.

"This government has become a 'Lancha-Mancha Sarkara' (bribe and couch government)," Kharge said, and also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to keep up his promise of creating two crore jobs annually.

The BJP hit back at Kharge saying, he should first see how many holes are there in his tiled roof. The Karnataka BJP unit demanded an immediate apology from Priyank Kharge and asked Congress to reprimand him for his "demeaning" remarks suggesting that women in the state have to give sexual favours for getting jobs.

"Thousands of women, talented, educated pass exams with struggle and get jobs. Mr Priyank Kharge, don't you think you have insulted all those women with your words? Apologise immediately," the BJP Karnataka unit said in a post on its social media handle. "There are secret CDs, tales on nightlife of so-called Congress leaders. Mr Junior Kharge you will find it difficult to defend if the dual face of Congress leaders who pose to society as good leaders is exposed," the BJP said.

