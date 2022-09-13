Karnataka Cong launches website against BJP, asks people to register bribe complaints

The Congress has asked people in Karnataka to register complaints on their newly-launched website if they have faced demands of bribe or commissions from state government officials.

The Congress in Karnataka on Tuesday, September 13, launched a website for people to register complaints if they have faced demands of bribe or commissions from state government officials. Launching a fresh attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over allegations of 40% commissions for government posts, the Congress said it has started a ‘40 percent sarkara’ campaign to target the Karnataka government.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar addressed the media on Tuesday, upping the ante against the Basavaraj Bommai-led government. DK Shivakumar called Karnataka the ‘corruption capital of India.’

“Congress has taken upon itself the responsibility to curb the ruling party’s malpractices,” he said, adding that the campaign aimed at revealing the government’s malpractices will involve the public registering complaints or grievances against the government. “As part of the campaign, people can call our number 8447704040, or log in to our website www.40percentsarkara.com and register their complaints against the BJP government,” he said. As part of the campaign, Congress launched short videos highlighting the alleged poor governance record of the BJP government.

“By requesting a 30% commission from mutts, BJP ministers have tainted religious holiness,” he said, citing a Lingayat seer’s allegation from April this year that mutts in Karnataka too are forced to pay a commission of 30% to get the sanctioned grants released for them. DK Shivakumar added that that the Karnataka government has ‘rate cards’ for all government posts, ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 crore.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “BJP is a corrupt party,” He further accused the home department of being inefficient for giving former Minister KS Eshwarappa a clean chit in contractor Santosh Patil’s death. Santhosh Patil was the first to raise the allegation that contractors in the state demand commission for completing infrastructural projects. His death by suicde had led to a huge outcry in Karnataka and later saw KS Eshwarappa, tendering his resignation as Karnataka Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

The Congress, which has held a number of campaigns and press conferences in recent days over the corruption allegations, is anticipated to take this fight to the Assembly as well.

Earlier in August, Congress had launched, ‘BJP Nimma Hathira Ideya Uttara? (Do you have answers BJP?),’ a campaign seeking answers to promises made by the BJP-led government to the people of Karnataka ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections.