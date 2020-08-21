Karnataka to conduct survey to estimate prevalence of COVID-19 cases

The state's COVID-19 tally breached the 2.5 lakh mark on Thursday while the death toll is 4429.

news Coronavirus

The Karnataka government on Thursday said it will conduct a survey to estimate the prevalence of COVID-19 across the state.The survey, which will involve adults over the age of 18, will cover 38 units, including all districts of Karnataka and eight zones of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the state health department said in a press release.However, the release did not specify what kind of survey this will be.

The state's COVID-19 tally breached the 2.5 lakh mark on Thursday and stood at 2,56,975 while the death toll is 4429. Karnatakaâ€™s COVID-19 cases began to surge on July 1 and the number of infections continued to climb with 7385 cases reported on Thursday. Out of this, 2912 were reported in the capital city of Bengaluru.

The survey data is expected to guide further state interventions for COVID-19 management, the release said. The survey, dates of which are yet to be announced, will include samples from populations at three risk levels -- low, moderate and high.

The low risk category would include pregnant women and persons attending the outpatient department in hospitals or attendees of children or patients. Moderate to high risk populations will include bus conductors, vegetable vendors, healthcare workers, individuals in containment zones and in public areas such as markets, malls, bus stops, and railway stations and the elderly and those with comorbid conditions.

Data for the survey will be collected using an app to register patients, update sample collection status and lab results, the release added.

A training programme for this purpose was inaugurated on Thursday by Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.District Surveillance Officers, District Tuberculosis Officers. Epidemiologists, and personnel of Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres under NACO (National Aids Control Organisation) are covered under the training.