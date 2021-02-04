Karnataka college sealed after 49 nursing students test positive for coronavirus

The college is located a few kilometers from the interstate border between Karnataka and Kerala.

news Coronavirus

Forty-nine nursing students from neighbouring Kerala tested positive for COVID-19, prompting authorities to seal their college in Mangaluru as a precautionary measure on Wednesday.

The direction to seal the Aaliyah Institute of Nursing at Ullal in coastal Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka, bordering Kerala, was given by the city municipality. The college is located a few kilometres from the interstate border between Karnataka and Kerala.

Municipal Commissioner Rayappa said students from Kerala studying in the college tested positive for the coronavirus. Following this, the municipal commissioner, district health officer and nodal officer visited the college and issued the order.

The area has been sealed and other students have been isolated from the infected, Rayappa said. The step has been taken as a precautionary measure and people need not panic, he added.

Officials reported that six students from the college reported symptoms of influenza like illness (ILI) before they were subjected to a COVID-19 test. After the six students tested positive for coronavirus, all students and staff members in the college were subjected to tests, and 43 more cases emerged.

All students and staff have been directed to take the mandatory COVID-19 test before attending college. The college was declared a containment zone and the exams scheduled from February 8 have been postponed.

Kerala is still witnessing a high number of coronavirus cases, with a sharp rise in cases each day. The state government was looking to deploy police personnel to ensure guidelines were being strictly followed. On Wednesday, Kerala reported over 6,000 cases, and active cases surpassed 69,000. Karnataka reported about 500 new cases, with over 6,000 active cases in the state.