Karnataka CM urges migrant workers to stay back and help resume economic activities

The CM said that the state government has advised industry and trade bodies to protect the migrant workersâ€™ jobs and pay March and April wages in full.

With further easing of lockdown norms, especially in green and orange zones, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday urged migrant workers to stay back, as economic activities would soon resume across the state.

"I request migrant workers to stay back in the state and cooperate with us to resume economic activities under the new guidelines from the Central government," Yediyurappa said in a statement in Bengaluru on Friday.

Admitting that migrant workers were the worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic, as it had stalled economic activity, the Chief Minister said the state government had advised industry and trade bodies to protect their jobs and pay March and April wages to them in full.

"As the COVID-19 situation in India is much better than in other countries, we are resuming economic activities from May 4 as per the new guidelines," asserted Yediyurappa.

However, regarding those who donâ€™t want to stay back, the Karnataka government on Friday said that migrant workers, tourists, students and others who were stranded due to the COVID-19 lockdown will have to submit an online application to leave or enter the state.

According to the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the state government, those who want to leave or come back to Karnataka will have to submit an online application here.

The online applications can also be submitted through BangaloreOne centres and BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) ward offices in Bengaluru and in other districts as decided by the deputy commissioners.

The applicants will be screened by health department authorities, it said, adding that all applications will be sorted state-wise, and once the receiving state concurs, permission will be given to travel.

Karnataka state transport corporations will arrange for buses in consultation with nodal officers. The buses will be sanitised and measures will be taken to implement physical distancing. "The passengers will pay for the travel," it said.