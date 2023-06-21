Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi admitted to hospital, condition stable

Parvathi Siddaramaiah was initially admitted to the Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) but is expected to be moved to a regular ward soon.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, was admitted to a private hospital on the night of Tuesday, June 20. She was rushed to Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road after experiencing high fever and respiratory difficulties.

Parvathi Siddaramaiah was initially admitted to the Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) but is expected to be moved to a regular ward soon. The hospital issued a statement stating she was admitted on Tuesday night and her condition was stable. "She is stable and on oxygen. Currently in MICU. Will be moved to the ward today. CM is expected to visit at 11 am,” read the hospital’s statement.

Siddaramaiah, who was expected to travel to Delhi early in the morning on Wednesday, delayed it by several hours on Wednesday, due to his wife's hospitalisation, sources at the CM's office informed. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 21.