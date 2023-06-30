Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah offers acid attack survivor job in his office

The survivor, a 23-year-old with a Masterâ€™s degree in Commerce, suffered an acid attack by a schoolmate on April 28, 2022.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Friday, June 30, that a job would be provided in the CMâ€™s office to a survivor of an acid attack. The CM made this announcement during a public gathering at his residence in Bengaluru. The survivor, accompanied by her parents, had sought his assistance through the Janata Darshan programme.

Upon hearing her story, Siddaramaiah instructed that immediate employment be given to her. The survivor, a 23-year-old with a Masterâ€™s degree in Commerce, suffered an acid attack by a schoolmate on April 28, 2022. She had sustained 30% burn injuries. The assailant, identified as Nagesh, had followed her in an auto near her workplace in Sunkadakatte in Bengaluru and subsequently hurled acid at her after she rejected his marriage proposal.

While he was initially caught by the Bengaluru police, Nagesh had managed to escape. He was shot in the leg while escaping. After several days on the run, he was arrested by the Kamakshipalya police in Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu where he had been living disguised as a seer. The survivor's parents had previously approached former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai for assistance in securing a job, but only verbal assurances were provided. Currently, CM Siddaramaiah has issued instructions for the womanâ€™s appointment on a contractual basis.

