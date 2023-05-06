Karnataka CM says will probe audio of alleged plot to kill Mallikarjun Kharge

At a press conference, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala played an audio clip of a conversation allegedly between Chittapur constituency BJP candidate Manikanta Rathod and another BJP worker, plotting to kill Mallikarjun Kharge.

news Politics

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday, May 6, said an investigation will be conducted into the authenticity of an audio about the alleged plot to kill Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and his family. He told reporters in Bengaluru that the audio will be examined. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said that a case will be filed and a probe will be initiated. The audio came in public domain on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, All India Congress Committee general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala played an audio clip of a conversation allegedly between Chittapur constituency Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Manikanta Rathod and a BJP worker called Ravi. In the audio clip, a person identified as Manikanta by the Congress, is heard saying, “If I had his [phone number], I will finish off his wife and family.” The person immediately backpedalled and said that if he had Kharge’s phone number he would abuse him on the phone. However, the clip does not clarify if the person was referring to Mallikarjun Kharge or his son Priyank, the sitting MLA of Chittapur constituency, who is contesting against Manikanta.

Surjewala also said that the audio clip assassination plots have become a part of the electoral discourse and that it was the lowest level that the BJP could swoop to. He further claimed that the BJP is planning to kill Mallikarjun’s family instead of presenting a vision of development. Surjewala said, “The pathetic state of the BJP is that they coin one ugly polarising issue a day. Now they are using assassination plots as the last weapon in their armoury.” The Congress also said that it would file a police complaint against Manikanta based on the audio clip.

(With IANS inputs)