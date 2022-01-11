Karnataka CM rules out easing COVID restrictions in places with low positivity rate

Responding to questions on plans to relax COVID restrictions in some districts by Sankranti, CM Bommai stressed that there is a need to take extra precautions considering the spike in cases.

Citing spike in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday, January 10, ruled out easing restrictions at places with less positivity rate. He instead stressed the need to take extra precautions. Karnataka on Monday recorded a slight dip in fresh COVID-19 cases at 11,698 and 4 deaths, taking the death toll to 38,374. The state has been witnessing a steady surge in cases since the last week of Decemberand had reported 12,000 daily cases on Sunday, January 9.

"No...what I had said is that depending on the COVID spread we will take a decision. Now you are seeing, yesterday there were 12,000 cases in the state, nearly 9,000 were only in Bengaluru. Positivity rate in the state is at 6.8%, in Bengaluru it is 10%, in the whole country we are in third place," Bommai said in response to a question on plans to relax COVID-19 restrictions in some districts by Sankranti. Speaking to reporters, he said, "In such a situation there is need to take extra precautions."

After the cabinet meeting last week, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy had said that with plans to relax COVID-19 restrictions at places with less positivity rate, the government is likely to review the containment measures announced by it by January 14 or 15. At the cabinet meeting chaired by Bommai, some Ministers had expressed reservations about enforcing restrictions across the state, especially in places where the positivity rate is low.

The Karnataka government on January 4 had imposed curfew on weekends and restricted public gatherings to fight the third wave of COVID-19, till January 19. It has also decided to continue the night curfew for two more weeks, and has prohibited all rallies, dharnas, protests, among others.

Chief Minister Bommai himself has tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms, as he announced on Monday, January 9. He said he was doing fine and is under home isolation. "I have tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. My health is fine, I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested," Bommai tweeted.

