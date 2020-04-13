Karnataka CM hits Bengaluru roads to inspect lockdown implementation

The surprise tour comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with the CMs of all states to discuss the lockdown over COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa sprang a surprise on Sunday when he went on rounds in the city to inspect the implementation of the lockdown, without any prior information to the people in the city.

The surprise tour comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with the Chief Ministers of all states to discuss the lockdown and its extension over the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to sources close to the CM, there was no pre-decided schedule for the city rounds, but all of a sudden, the Chief Minister made the plan to inspect the city.

Two days ago, Yediyurappa had revamped the cabinet by assigning district level responsibility to the ministers, and he retained Bengaluru urban district with him.

When Yediyurappa went on the city rounds and travelled to various places, he included areas such as Malleswaram, Yashwanthapura, Goraguntepalya, and Nagarabavi.

His convoy traversed through Malleshwaram, Yashwanthapura, Goraguntepalya, Dasarahalli, Sumanahalli, Nagarabavi, Kamakshipalya Govindarajanagar, Vijayanagar, Padmanabhanagar and other parts of the city.

Empty roads greeted the Chief Minister at most of the places.

A few vehicles engaged in supplying essential services were found plying on the roads as the convoy crossed them. On the way, he spoke to the policemen on traffic duty about the challenges they faced while doing their duty.

He also interacted with some fruit vendors, vegetable vendors and some other traders about the difficulties facing them. A fruit vendor told Yediyurappa that passes have been a big issue, to which he directed the officials to ensure that the merchants and traders supplying essential goods should not be troubled.

Some students and a few residents too got to speak to the Chief Minister as he passed through the area.