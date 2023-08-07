Karnataka CM, DyCM mourn demise of Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana

BK Hariprasad informed reporters that Spandana went to sleep on Monday night and did not wake up in the morning, leading to her untimely demise.

news News

Condolences poured in as news of the untimely death of Spandana Raghavendra, the wife of renowned Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra, spread on Monday. Spandana passed away due to a heart attack while vacationing in Bangkok. The grieving family received heartfelt condolences from several dignitaries, including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Spandana was the daughter of retired Karnataka police officer BK Shivaram, a former Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), and the niece of Congress leader BK Hariprasad. BK Hariprasad informed reporters that Spandana went to sleep on Monday night and did not wake up in the morning, leading to her untimely demise.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his shock and sadness over the loss, saying, "The news of the untimely death of famous Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana has come as a shock. I pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul. My condolences to the families of Vijaya Raghavendra and BK Shivaram who are saddened by the loss of Spandana."

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who recently met the couple, also expressed his grief and said, "I am deeply saddened to know that the wife of famous Kannada actor Shri Vijay Raghavendra, Mrs. Spandana Raghavendra, has passed away suddenly in Bangkok. Recently the couple met me and wished me well. I pray for Spandana's soul to rest in peace. My condolences to his family and friends."

Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, along with others, paid their respects and offered prayers for the departed soul. He said, "The death of Srimati Spandana, wife of popular Kannada artist Vijaya Raghavendra, has come as a shock and sadness. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace. May God bless Vijay Raghavendra and his family members with strength to bear this grief."

ಕನ್ನಡದ ಜನಪ್ರಿಯ ‌ಕಲಾವಿದ ವಿಜಯ ರಾಘವೇಂದ್ರ ಅವರ ಪತ್ನಿ ಶ್ರೀಮತಿ ಸ್ಪಂದನಾ ಅವರ ನಿಧನ ಬಹಳ ಆಘಾತ ಹಾಗೂ ದುಃಖ ತಂದಿದೆ. ಮೃತರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಚಿರಶಾಂತಿ ದೊರೆಯಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ವಿಜಯ ರಾಘವೇಂದ್ರ ಹಾಗೂ ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬ ಸದಸ್ಯರಿಗೆ ಈ ದುಃಖವನ್ನು ಸಹಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ದೇವರು ಕರುಣಿಸಲಿ. pic.twitter.com/T7soHqK8yf — B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan (@BZZameerAhmedK) August 7, 2023

Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also expressed his condolences, stating, "The news of the untimely death of famous Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana has come as a shock. I pray for her soul. I pray that God gives strength to his family and friends to bear this pain. Om Shanti."

ಕನ್ನಡ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದ ಖ್ಯಾತ ಕಲಾವಿದ ವಿಜಯ್ ರಾಘವೇಂದ್ರ ಅವರ ಪತ್ನಿ ಸ್ಪಂದನಾ ಅವರು ಅಕಾಲಿಕ ನಿಧನ ಹೊಂದಿದ ಸುದ್ದಿ ತೀವ್ರ ಆಘಾತವನ್ನುಂಟು ಮಾಡಿದೆ. ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಸದ್ಗತಿಯನ್ನು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ದೇವರು ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬ ಹಾಗೂ ಆಪ್ತೇಷ್ಟರಿಗೆ ಈ ನೋವನ್ನು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ನೀಡಲಿ ಎಂದು ಕೋರುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಓಂ ಶಾಂತಿ — B.S.Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) August 7, 2023

ಕನ್ನಡದ ಖ್ಯಾತ ಚಲನಚಿತ್ರ ನಟ ವಿಜಯ ರಾಘವೇಂದ್ರ ಅವರ ಪತ್ನಿ ಸ್ಪಂದನಾ ಅವರ ನಿಧನದ ಸುದ್ದಿ ಕೇಳಿ ಆಘಾತವಾಯಿತು. ಮೃತರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಆ ದೇವರು ಚಿರಶಾಂತಿ ನೀಡಲೆಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ‌.



ನಟ ವಿಜಯ ರಾಘವೇಂದ್ರ ಹಾಗೂ ಬಿ.ಕೆ. ಶಿವರಾಮ್ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ಅವರ ಅಗಲಿಕೆಯ ದುಖವನ್ನು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ಭಗವಂತನು ನೀಡಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ‌.



ಓಂ… pic.twitter.com/xn3kAGtwXy — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) August 7, 2023

ಕನ್ನಡದ ಖ್ಯಾತ ನಟ ವಿಜಯ್ ರಾಘವೇಂದ್ರ ಅವರ ಪತ್ನಿ ಸ್ಪಂದನಾ ಅವರ ನಿಧನದ ಸುದ್ದಿ ತೀರಾ ಆಘಾತಕಾರಿ ವಿಚಾರ.



ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬದ ದುಃಖದಲ್ಲಿ ನಾನೂ ಸಹ ಭಾಗಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಅಗಲಿಕೆಯ ದುಃಖ ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ಸಿಗಲೆಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. — DK Suresh (@DKSureshINC) August 7, 2023

ಕನ್ನಡ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದ ಹೆಸರಾಂತ ನಟ ಶ್ರೀ ವಿಜಯರಾಘವೇಂದ್ರ ಅವರ ಪತ್ನಿ ನಟಿ ಸ್ಪಂದನಾ ಅವರು ಹೃದಯಾಘಾತದಿಂದ ನಿಧನರಾದ ಸುದ್ದಿ ಆಘಾತ ತರಿಸಿದ್ದು, ತೀವ್ರ ಕಂಬನಿ ಮಿಡಿಯುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಮೃತರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ದೊರೆಯಲಿ, ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಆಪ್ತರಿಗೆ ದುಃಖ ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ಭಗವಂತ ಕರುಣಿಸಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. pic.twitter.com/EL0ChcsRcL — M B Patil (@MBPatil) August 7, 2023

ಸ್ಪಂದನಾ ವಿಜಯ್ ರಾಘವೇಂದ್ರ ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ. ಈ ನೋವನ್ನು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ದೇವರು ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ನೀಡಲಿ.



As a gesture of respect, the release of SSE’s song has been rescheduled. My deepest and heartfelt condolences to Vijay sir and his family. pic.twitter.com/I2ifcJtXxl — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) August 7, 2023