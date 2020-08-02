Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for coronavirus

The chief Minister tweeted that he is being hospitalised.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has tested positive for the coronavirus. The 77-year-old leader tweeted that he has tested positive and is being hospitalised as a precaution. The Chief Minister has been admitted to the Manipal hospital in the city, according to sources.

“I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine,” Yediyurappa tweeted.

Every Sunday the Chief Minister, his family and all his staff members are tested for the virus. "Today's result came positive. He is asymptomatic. Doctors suggested home quarentine but his office decided to not take a chance," a source told TNM.

The four time Chief Minister had self-quarantined himself twice before as his staff members had tested positive for the virus. He had also stopped going to his office-residence Krishna, after a few staff members tested positive. At one point, the Chief Minister was conducting all important meetings from his house and had stopped going to the Vidhana Soudha. Bengaluru has seen a surge in cases in the last few days and the city currently has 37,513 active cases.

Yediyurappa’s tweet incidentally came a few hours after Home Minister Amit Shah also declared that he had tested positive for the virus.

Dr K Sudhakar, the Medical Education Minister tweeted saying, “Born fighter, people’s leader, popular Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa has tested positive. I pray that he recovers soon. Prayers and hope of the people of Karnataka are with him. Hope he will get back to normalcy soon”

*This is a developing story.