Amid mounting pressure from party MLAs seeking ministerial positions, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday, January 7, said the state Cabinet expansion would take place soon. He, however, did not disclose the names of legislators likely to be inducted into the Cabinet. "We had a detailed discussion a few days ago. As per the information I have received, a meeting will be convened soon and a decision will be taken. I expect this to happen very soon," Bommai said. When asked who would be taken into the Cabinet, he said it is left to the BJP high command to decide.

The Chief Minister said he has explained all the issues to the party's top leadership. "The final decision will be taken by them. We will let you know when they take any decision. There are indications that it will happen very soon," Bommai said.

Ahead of the elections in Karnataka, BJPâ€™s national president JP Nadda arrived in the state on January 5. He arrived in Tumakuru and participated in a meeting with Shakti Kendra chiefs. Shakti Kendra Pamukh Sammelan is a programme initiated by the BJP to boost the activism of booth-level party workers. During his two-day visit, Nadda went to Tumakuru, Chitradurga and Davangere districts. He met party leaders as well as pontiffs of prominent maths like Siddaganga Math, which is an important Veerashaiva Lingayat Math. In a statement on January 5, Karnataka BJPâ€™s vice-president Nirmal Kumar Surana said that Nadda will be visiting Madara Chennaiah and Sirigere Taralabalu math while he is in Chitradurga, where he will participate in the party's SC/ST and OBC karyakartas meeting.

On December 31, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the BJP will not be in alliance with any party for the upcoming elections and will contest alone while addressing the partyâ€™s booth presidents and booth-level workers in Palace Grounds. He further added that BJP will win a two-thirds majority in a direct contest with JD(S).