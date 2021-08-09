Karnataka CM Bommai reaches out to ministers unhappy with their portfolios

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Sunday said that he has spoken to discontent ministers on the issue.

Amidst strong discontent among a section of political leaders after the portfolio allocation, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on August 8 said that he has spoken to the ministers on the issue. Days after Bommai carried out the Cabinet expansion, the portfolios were allotted on Saturday. While many ministers retained the portfolios they held in the earlier BS Yediyurappa-led government, some new entrants secured the weighty ones — Araga Jnanendra got Home Department and V Sunil Kumar got the portfolio of Energy, Kannada and Culture.

However, Anand Singh — Environment, Ecology and Tourism Minister and N Nagaraj (MTB) — the Municipal Administration Minister were displeased. The two ministers had joined BJP in 2019 after quitting Congress and approached Bommai expressing their dissatisfaction. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on the sidelines of an event, Bommai said, “I have spoken to Anand Singh and he has expressed his views. I am aware of his sentiments; have assured to make an effort in a manner to retain his honour. He has assented to it.” The CM said that he has also spoken to Nagaraj.

The two ministers claimed that neither Bommai nor Yediyurappa kept their promise. Bommai said that the matter is not for discussion. Singh and Nagaraj have been insisting that they should be given a "better" portfolio. Nagaraj, after making his discontent known to Bommai, said that he would continue with the portfolio for the time being and added that he aspired for a “better” portfolio such as Public Works Department, Rural Development or Transport.

Sources in the BJP acknowledged that some senior MLAs, who have been "part of the BJP since the beginning", were upset with the cabinet expansion as they were left out and the 'outsiders' got preference. The term 'outsiders' within the BJP circle refers to those Congress and the JD(S) MLAs who quit their party in 2019 and joined BJP. They were disqualified from the Assembly, contested the Assembly bye-elections and got elected on a BJP ticket.

"A majority of the 'outsiders' got the ministerial position while some of those who have been serving the party for decades were left out," a BJP leader said. Some of the senior BJP legislators who were in contention for ministerial berths were Bommanahalli MLA M Satish Reddy, Yelahanka MLA SR Vishwanath, Bengaluru South MLA M Krishnappa, Krishnaraja MLA SA Ramadas, Hubli-Dharwad west MLA Arvind Bellad and Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

