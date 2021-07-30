Karnataka CM Bommai meets PM Modi and Amit Shah in Delhi

Basavaraj Bommai visited Delhi for the first time since he took over as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on July 30 met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. Taking to Twitter, the CM wrote that he met PM Modi at his residence and that the PM had assured his full support in the development of the state. “Met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and spoke about the development of the state. He expressed his wish to fully support all developmental works in Karnataka,” he wrote. Bommai is visiting Delhi for the first time after he assumed office as CM of Karnataka.

Earlier on July 30 (Friday), Bommai met BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. After meeting Shah, the CM said that Amit Shah asked him to ensure “good governance” in the state. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked me to give good governance in the state. I assured him that whatever faith you have reposed in me, I will do," the newly-appointed chief minister told PTI after meeting the home minister.

Rajnath Singh, after his meeting with Bommai wrote in a tweet, “Met with the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai today. I conveyed my best wishes to him for a successful tenure ahead.”

Bommai before meeting with Singh had told the media in Delhi that he would seek direction on the issue of cabinet expansion in the state during a meeting with the BJP president. "Our party has the strength to meet the expectations. In a meeting with Nadda, will see what direction we will get from him on cabinet expansion," he said.

On Thursday, Bommai had told reporters in Karnataka that he will discuss the issue of cabinet expansion in the state with the central leadership. "When I go to Delhi to meet the party leadership, I will also try to meet our Members of Parliament and central Ministers from Karnataka on the pending projects and issues concerning the state," he had said.

The Karnataka Chief Minister also met Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat here and discussed the Mekedatu irrigation project over River Cauvery. Bommai also hosted a lunch for MPs from Karnataka on Friday (July 30). The BJP leader also met Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.