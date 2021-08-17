Karnataka CM Bommai does away with 'zero traffic' privileges

The 'zero traffic' arrangements for ministers and VIPs in Karnataka, stretch the police and traffic personnel available, and inconvenience the public as normal traffic is briefly stopped.

news Traffic

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bomma has decided not to seek special arrangements, called zero traffic, for his movements in the state. 'Zero traffic' arrangements for ministers and VIPs in the state stretch the police and traffic personnel available and inconvenience the public as normal traffic is briefly stopped to ensure quicker movement of the ministers and VIPs' vehicles. The Chief Minister's convoy makes regular trips between his official residence and Vidhana Soudha in central Bengaluru. Instead of 'zero traffic', the Chief Minister will travel signal free within Bengaluru which means that signals are turned green through the route of the convoy of the Chief Minister.

The move was appreciated by police personnel and citizens. The Chief Minister also announced that the guard of honour that takes place during district visits will also be done away with. Alongside the Chief Minister, even Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said he would not use 'zero traffic' privileges. The Bengaluru police has also issued an order cancelling 'zero traffic' privileges. The decision by the Chief Minister comes after he earlier announced that the state government will do away with garlands and bouquets during felicitations and official programmes and that they would instead be replaced with Kannada books.

Police officials welcomed the Chief Ministers' move and said that it will help reduce the inconvenience for the general public as well as help police and traffic officials prioritise the use of their personnel elsewhere. Constables and traffic police officials often bear the brunt of 'zero traffic' privileges,and have to stand on the side of the road for hours together sometimes.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took over as Chief Minister of the state at the end of July, exactly two years after former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa took power. He has faced challenges in managing the COVID-19 situation and dissatisfaction among his cabinet members over the past month.