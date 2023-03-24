Karnataka CM Bommai to chair final cabinet meeting ahead of polls

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will on Friday, March 24 chair the last cabinet of his government during which important decisions and announcements regarding the upcoming Assembly polls are likely to be made. Sources said that the cabinet is also expected to take a call on announcing reservation for Panchamasali sub-sect of the Lingayat community to ensure no cracks in the vote bank.

The meeting will be chaired at 4 pm and all ministers have been asked to be present. The model code of conduct is expected to be declared at any time and this is the last opportunity for Bommai to take calls.

The court has removed the roadblock to provide reservation for Lingayat Panchamasali. On Thursday, the Karnataka High Court granted permission to the State government to make a decision regarding reservation for the Panchamasali Lingayat sub-sect. The government assured the court that their decision would not disrupt the constitutionally protected quota within the current Category 2A of the reservation list based on caste.

Vachananda Swamiji, Panchamasali seer has stated that he is confident of the government providing reservation. Jayamrutyunjaya Swamiji, who spearheaded the agitation, has urged the government to take a clear call over reservation without giving room for any confusion. He had also sought the government to publish the order in the state gazetteer.