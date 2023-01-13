Karnataka CM Bommai calls Congress promise of free power as ‘irresponsible’

Taking a leaf out of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's poll strategy, Congress had announced free electricity of up to 200 units to each household if they were elected to power.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday, January 12, accused the opposition Congress party of resorting to false promises in a bid to return to power in the state. Bommai was reacting to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar's poll promise of providing 200 units of free electricity to every household if elected to office in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Describing Shivakumar's statement as “irresponsible and irrational,” Bommai said, "It would have been acceptable if the same statement had been made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as he is a novice to politics. When the Congress government failed to ensure an uninterrupted power supply for six hours, how can they give the free power?" Bommai wondered.

Bommai, who was speaking to the media in Hubballi, said, "The Congress leader's statement shows his frustration and this has given a feeling that Shivakumar doesn't have the intention of implementing it. The Congress party wants to win the election by making false promises. We can expect more such promises by them. This shows their desperation."

With the Assembly polls due to be held in the first half of this year, political activity is heating up in the state. On Wednesday, the state unit of Congress launched a bus yatra from Belagavi. Taking a leaf out of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal's poll strategy, Shivakumar had announced free electricity of up to 200 units to each household if the Congress was elected to power.