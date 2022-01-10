Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai tests positive for coronavirus

CM Basavaraj Bommai took to social media to share that he is experiencing mild symptoms, and that he is currently under home quarantine.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday, January 10, shared that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Taking to social media, the Chief Minister said that he is experiencing mild symptoms, and that he is currently under home quarantine.

“I have tested positive for COVID -19 today with mild symptoms. My health is fine, I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested (sic),” he said. Just hours ago, on Monday morning, Chief Minister Bommai had inaugurated the vaccination programme for healthcare workers and those above the age of 60 with comorbidities to receive the precautionary or third COVID-19 jab.

Last week, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka had said that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to a private hospital. "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am healthy. Those who were in contact with me may please get themselves tested," the minister tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, three national leaders shared that they have contracted COVID-19. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu all shared that they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Karnataka recorded 11,698 fresh cases of COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to a bulletin shared by the state Health Department. With this, the number of active cases in the state rose to 60,148, and the positivity rate stood at 7.77%. The state saw 1148 discharges, and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total number of discharges in the state to 29,65,105, and the total death toll stands at 38,374.

