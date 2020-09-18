Karnataka CM appeals to Defence Minister for new DRDO laboratory in Shivamogga

The CM is on a two-day visit to the national capital with the state's cabinet expansion as the top agenda.

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa on Thursday urged Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh to set up an independent laboratory of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) in Shivamogga district. This was during his meeting with the latter in New Delhi. The Defence Ministry has considered establishing a Research Cell of the DRDO at Kuvempu University in Shivamogga, proposed by the Karnataka Government. However, the Chief Minister has said that the state is expecting a full-fledged independent DRDO laboratory in Shivamogga with an ample number of scientists and technocrats.

Yediyurappa further explained that the laboratory could also explore natural remedial measures from the Western Ghats region for military use. Additionally, he promised that land the laboratory along with official quarters for the personnel will be provided by the state government. Shivamogga district is home turf for the CM as he represents the Shikaripura Assembly constituency in the district while his son B Y Raghavendra is the Member of Parliament for Shivamogga district.

Prior to this, the Chief Minister also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking a special grant of Rs 5,495 crores for the state, in accordance with the 14th Finance Commission recommendation. According to reports, the CM submitted that the state had received only Rs 869.40 crore as a performance grant for urban and rural local bodies when the recommendation was of Rs 2,100.25 crore. The release of the balance amount of Rs 1230.85 crore was requested.

Yediyurappa sought the early release of outstanding material dues of Rs 665.09 crore and unskilled wage dues of Rs 54.65 crore with regard to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNGREGA) scheme. He also appealed for the notification of an additional 50 days of work under MNGREGA as the state is facing an unprecedented situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief Minister is on a two-day visit to New Delhi, with the stateâ€™s cabinet expansion as the top agenda. He is also likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP National President on Friday.

