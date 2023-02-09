Karnataka CM announces Shivamogga airport will be named after Yeddiyurappa

In April last year, Bommai had announced that the new airport in Shivamogga will be named after former CM Yediyurappa, but the latter had deemed it an inappropriate move.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has again announced that Shivamogga airport will be named after BS Yeddiyurappa, the former chief minister. A proposal with the recommendation will be sent to the union government. Yeddiyurappa hails from Shivamogga, which has been a stronghold of the BJP ever since his entry into state politics. Yeddyurappa has won eight out of the nine times he has contested from Shikaripura Assembly Constituency in Shivamogga.

In 2018, Yeddyurappa’s son B Y Raghavendra won the Shivamogga bye-poll by defeating Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Madhu Bangarappa by a margin of 47,388 votes. Shivamogga district is dominated by members of the Lingayat community to which Raghavendra belongs.

In April last year, Bommai had announced that the new airport in Shivamogga will be named after former CM Yediyurappa, but the latter had suggested that the structure be named after “any illustrious personality of Karnataka”.

Posting his letter to CM Bommai on social media, Yediyurappa had written, “I am touched by Chief Minister @BSBommai decision to name the Shivamogga airport after me. With all humility, I request the government to name the airport after any illustrious personality of Karnataka which will be a befitting tribute to their contribution.”

In his letter, Yediyurappa had expressed his gratitude to the CM, lawmakers and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the move, but said that naming the airport after him was not appropriate.

“I express my gratitude for taking the decision to name the airport after me, but there are a lot of stalwarts and patriots who have served the country and have contributed to the development of the country,” the letter added.

Yeddiyurappa had said that he was happy about his service to the people of Shivamogga district but had asked to reconsider the decision. “I would like to request you to reconsider your decision, discuss it in the appropriate forum and name the new airport after the great people who have contributed to the development and history of the country,” he said.