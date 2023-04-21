Karnataka Class 12 board results to be declared on Apr 21, here’s how to check

The exams were conducted from March 9 to March 29, 2023.

news PUC Results

The Karnataka Pre-University Education Department will be declaring the class 12 or PUC II board exam results on Friday, April 21, at 10 am. After the results are made available, students can check them online at karresults.nic.in. However, the official website will only allow students to access their results from 11 am onwards. Prior to the website release, state Education Minister BC Nagesh will announce the Karnataka results during a press conference.

The exams were conducted from March 9 to March 29, 2023. Once the results are declared, students would be required to enter their exam roll number and other details to login and download their marksheets. They can either look for their results online on karresults.nic.in website, alternatively, they can also check their results via text message.

If you wish to check results through the website, go to the Karnataka result portal karresults.nic.in. Click on the link displayed to check Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2023 and login using your registration number. If you wish to check your result via text message, type the message in the format, “KAR12 Registration Number”. Send the SMS to 56263 and you will receive the results in text form on your mobile.