‘Karnataka chose development over communalism’: Ashok Gehlot on election results

The scenario in Karnataka will be repeated in the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana as well, Ashok Gehlot said.

As Congress acquires a clear lead in many constituencies with the vote counting in the 2023 Karnataka elections still underway, Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot said on May 13, Saturday, that Karnataka has chosen the politics of development by rejecting communal politics. “The atmosphere visible in Karnataka during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra reflects in the election results of Karnataka today. Under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress leaders conducted a great campaign,” he wrote on Twitter. He also said that this scenario will be repeated in the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana as well.

श्री राहुल गांधी की भारत जोड़ो यात्रा के दौरान कर्नाटक में जो माहौल दिखा था आज उसी का नतीजा कर्नाटक के चुनाव परिणाम में स्पष्ट दिख रहा है। यूपीए चेयरपर्सन श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी, कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्री मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे, श्री राहुल गांधी एवं श्रीमती प्रियंका गांधी के नेतृत्व में… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 13, 2023

As the election results indicate a victory for the Congress party, leaders across the country have been weighing in on the situation. As this comes just a year ahead of the General Elections 2024, the assembly election in Karnataka is being seen as crucial.

The Karnataka Assembly election was held for a total of 224 constituencies, with 36 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes on May 10. The state has a total of 5,24,11,557 electors, out of which 5,23,63,948 are general electors. A total of 2,613 candidates contested the elections, out of which 2,427 were male, 185 were female, and one was a transgender person. This time, Karnataka witnessed a record voter turnout of 72.67%.

