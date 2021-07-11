Karnataka Chief Minister rules out Cabinet expansion or reshuffle

The pro-Yediyurappa camp in Karnataka had subtly circulated that there is a possibility of a Cabinet reshuffle.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday ruled out any plans to carry out a Cabinet expansion or reshuffle at this juncture in the state. The pro-Yediyurappa camp had in the recent past suggested that there is a possibility of a Cabinet rejig on the lines of the Union Cabinet reshuffle, as some ministers, like Tourism Minister CP Yogeshwara, has been making statements about the leadership in the state, despite being a member of the Cabinet.

CM Yediyurappa's statement also assumes significance in the backdrop of Belagavi strongman and Gokak BJP MLA, Ramesh Jarkiholi, who had been seen lobbying hard to get into the Cabinet again. Jarkiholi was forced to quit the ministry in May after his name cropped up in a sex CD case, which showed him in a compromising position with a woman. At present, the woman has filed a rape case against him.

However, Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa ruled out any immediate Cabinet expansion and said that no such discussion has taken place at the moment.

"There is no such thinking so far. When such a situation comes in the future, I will let you know. There is no such thinking in Karnataka as of now," he said.

When BJP national General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Arun Singh, held individual meetings with legislators last month, amid rumblings within the party on the leadership change issue, many of them had reportedly discussed the regional imbalance in the Cabinet and thereby had tried to make out a case for a reshuffle.

Yediyurappa had last expanded his Cabinet in January, inducting seven new ministers and had also done a reshuffle of the departments of some ministers. There are now 33 ministers in the state Cabinet, and one berth is vacant.

The Cabinet expansion in January and the reshuffle of some portfolios had resulted in widespread resentment in the party and even party loyalist and senior leader Aravind Limbavali had openly expressed his displeasure that he had been given portfolios (Forest, Kannada and Culture), which do not deal with people directly on more than one occasion in the past.