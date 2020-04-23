Karnataka chemists to keep tabs on those who buy fever, cold, cough medicine

Medicines identified as anti-pyretics or anti-inflammatories (for fever), anti-allergic (for colds) and anti-tussives (cough medication) bought over the counter will be strictly monitored.

In an effort to keep tabs on any possible individuals infected with the novel coronavirus, the Karnataka state government has asked all chemists and druggists to take down the details of anyone buying over the counter medicines for cold, cough or cold.

Medicines identified as anti-pyretics or anti-inflammatories (for fever), anti-allergic (for colds) and anti-tussives (cough medication) bought over the counter will be strictly monitored. This includes commonly used drugs such as paracetamol (of all doses), ibuprofen, cetirizine, and all types of cough syrups as well.

“Chemists and druggists and hospital pharmacies have been directed to collect information on those who come to buy medicines and have fever, cough, or any symptoms. They should collect details about their names and addresses. The data regarding personal information of people will be with the concerned district's deputy commissioners only and the health department. There were concerns of violation of privacy but the intent matters. We only want to ensure that we do not miss testing any symptomatic person,” stated Primary and Secondary Education Minister of the state Suresh Kumar.

All those who buy these medications will have to submit to the pharmacist their name, address with landmark, and their mobile number.

“The state level Technical Expert Committee formed an opinion that Influenza like Illness (ILI) and Severely Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases which have got similar symptoms of COVID-l9 should be screened at the initial stages of symptoms so that morbidity and mortality due to COVID-19 can be arrested in the community,” reads the circular issued by the Director of the Health and Family Welfare services department.

Earlier Telangana had also made a similar statement and announced that such drugs could only be bought if the individual furnished the requested information. This came after the principal secretary of the state Arvind Kumar, noted that many individuals would be buying these medications over the counter instead of going to a hospital if they developed any symptoms of COVID-19 due to stigma or fear.