Karnataka Chamber of Commerce calls for statewide bandh over power tariff hike

All trade and industry associations have been urged to temporarily suspend operations on June 22.

news Protest

In response to the increased electricity charges, the Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has called for a statewide protest on Thursday, June 22. The objective of this protest is to voice their opposition and concern regarding the price hike. All trade and industry associations have been urged to temporarily suspend operations on June 22, contributing to the Karnataka bandh, with the anticipation of causing disruptions to everyday life. Additionally, the CPI(M) has expressed its solidarity and extended support to the Karnataka Bandh today.

The Hubballi-based KCCI had issued a statement to its members, urging them to participate in the bandh as a response to the abnormal increase in electricity charges. Numerous district chambers, including those in Gadag, Bijapur, Ranebennur, Raichur, Talikoti, Vijaynagar, Mysuru, Davangere, Koppal, Bagalkote, Dharwad, Sirsi, Karwar, Bidar, and other industry associations, have shown their agreement and willingness to join the protest. However, the larger Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) has yet to respond to the KCCI's call for the bandh.

KCCI president Vinay Javali, in a statement, clarified that the bandh call initiated by the organisation is voluntary and applicable only to business establishments. Essential services will remain unaffected, and it is unlikely that there will not be any disruption to vehicular movement. While the day-long bandh will result in financial losses for business establishments, Javali said that the survival of industries is at stake due to the unprecedented surge in power tariffs.

On May 12, the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) issued a tariff order approving a significant rise in both fixed charges and per unit charges, amounting to an increase of 70 paise per unit. This decision has sparked a political controversy, with the BJP accusing the newly elected Congress government of raising the tariffs to fulfil their electoral commitment of providing free electricity up to 200 units under the Gruha Jyoti Scheme.