Karnataka CET exams on July 7 and 8

The Common Entrance Test (CET) examination for professional courses in Karnataka will be held on July 7 and 8, Karnataka Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said on Saturday. The dates were chosen after considering the schedule of CET exams by other states and the time table of the class 12 examinations in Karnataka for both state syllabus and CBSE syllabus students.

The CET examination for the subjects of Biology and Mathematics will be on July 7 this year while the examination for Physics and Chemistry will be on July 8. The Kannada language test for students from other states and border regions will be on July 9, Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, said.

In 2020, the CET exam was conducted on July 30 and 31 after it was postponed due to the lockdown imposed over the COVID-19 outbreak in India.

The Karnataka government has issued orders for restarting schooling for students above class 6 in most districts from February 22. Students between classes 6 and 8 from districts that share a border with Kerala and from Bengaluru are yet to get the government clearance to return to schools.

Students studying in class 12, who will be writing the CET exams this year, have been attending classes in schools since January.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Saturday urged people to take necessary precautions while cautioning about the possible second wave of COVID-19.

Also ruling out any COVID-19 related curbs like lockdown or curfew measures in Karnataka for now, he said the state has not come to that situation and all necessary precautions were being taken so that the state does not reach such a stage.

As per the guidelines by the state COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee, it is mandated that all those coming from Kerala and Maharashtra have to the state to carry a negative RT-PCR test report.