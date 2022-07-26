Karnataka CET 2022 results to be declared on July 30, here’s how to check

The examination was held from June 16-18, and was attended by 2,16,525 candidates.

Karnataka Minister for Higher Education CN Ashwath Narayan on Monday, July 25 announced that the results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) 2022, which is the eligibility test to seek admission for professional courses in Karnataka, will be declared on Saturday, July 30. The examination was held in June.

The Minister, in a tweet, also said that CBSE and ICSE students should upload their marks on Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) website by July 26 evening. “#KCET2022 results will be announced on July 30. CBSE, ICSE Candidates from class 12 can upload their marks on the KEA website by July 26. You can check the results on: https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ (sic),” he said in a tweet.

Students who appeared for the CET 2022 will be able to check the results with the help of their application number and date of birth, which can be used to log in to the candidate portal and view the result.

CET is an examination conducted for students to get admissions to UG courses like engineering, agriculture, veterinary, pharmacy, and other courses in Karnataka state colleges. A total of 2,16,525 candidates had registered for the examination this year, which was conducted in 486 examination centres across the state. Of these, 87 centres were located in Bengaluru.

As many as 486 observers (assistant commissioner cadre), 972 Special Invigilation Squad members, 486 custodians, and approximately 9,600 invigilators and a total of 20,483 officers/officials were deployed on examination duty.

Earlier, Minister Ashwath Narayan had stated that examination centres will be videographed during the Common Entrance Test for professional courses in the state this year, with a view to curb exam malpractices.