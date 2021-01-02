Karnataka to carry out COVID-19 vaccine dry run in 5 districts including Bengaluru

The dry run will be held in Belagavi, Bengaluru, Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Shivamogga.

news COVID-19

Karnataka will carry out a COVID-19 vaccine dry run in five districts, including Bengaluru across the state on Saturday, an official said on Friday. "A dry run for COVID-19 vaccination will be conducted in five districts - Belagavi, Bengaluru, Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Shivamogga across the state, as directed by the Union Health Ministry to streamline logistics for supplying the medicine when rolled out commercially soon," a state health official told IANS.

In Bengaluru, the city's civic corporation has identified three primary health centres (PHCs) for the mock exercise of the mega immunisation programme. "Arrangements have been made to conduct the vaccine dry run in three PHCs across the city, with training to 25 health workers in each centre for the programme," said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Administrator Gaurav Gupta.

The dry run will be held at the Kamashipalya centre in the city's west zone, Vidyapeetha centre in south zone and Hargade centre at Anekal in the urban district's southern region.

"We have lined up 1,517 PHCs across the city for the actual vaccine inoculation from January-end or early February," Gaurav Gupta said in a statement.

The civic body will submit a report on the dry run to the state and central governments as directed by the health ministry.

The data will also be uploaded on the Co-Win application platform, the digital platform for the nationwide campaign.

"The dry run will prepare the state to manage Covid vaccine supply, storage and logistics, including cold chain management.

In Belagavi district, the dry run will be held at Vantamuri urban PHC, Kittur community health centre and the state-run general hospital at Hukkeri.

In Kalaburagi district, the mock exercise will be held at the Ashok Nagar PHC in the city, Jewargi taluk hospital and Aurad rural centre.

In Mysuru district, the dry run will be conducted at Jayanagar community health centre in the city's Jayanagar suburb, Bilikere PHC and K.R. Nagar taluk hospital.

In Shivamogga district, the exercise will be held at McGann hospital in the city, Shikaripura taluk hospital and at Antharagange PHC at Bhadravati taluk. "At each centre, a medical officer (doctor), two vaccinating officers (male and female), a data entry operator to verify documents and upload the data on the Co-Win vaccine network portal and a security officer were trained on Friday," the official said.

The exercise will be held as per COVID-19 vaccination operational guidelines, which include bio-medical waste management and adverse reaction following the immunisation (AEFI) tagging.

"At each centre, five vaccine beneficiaries will be observed for about 30 minutes in the AEFI room during the dry run. About 100 people will be vaccinated per day at every PHC across the state from 9 am to 5 pm when the mega programme is implemented later this month," added the official.